The earliest ever evidence of a shark attack on a human has been discovered by researchers, dating back some 3,000 years.

Experts from the University of Oxford made the discovery while studying bones unearthed near Japan’s Seto Inland Sea in the early 20th century, which were covered in wounds.

“We were initially flummoxed by what could have caused at least 790 deep, serrated injuries to this man," the researchers said. “Through a process of elimination, we ruled out human conflict and more commonly-reported animal predators or scavengers.”

The culprit is believed to be a white or tiger shark.