Moment killer lies about identity to police before arrest for murder

A murderer lied about her identity to police after luring a man to a park where he was stabbed to death by her accomplices.

Rebecca Moore, 25, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield, convinced Sacad Ali, 24, to meet her in a park in the early hours of 9 March 2024.

This was a ruse, as Barney Griffin, 18, of Dixon Drive, Sheffield, and 17-year-old Jack Douglas, of Brightholmlee Lane, Sheffield, appeared from the darkness to stab Mr Ali to death with machetes.

Moore was sentenced to life for murder, with a minimum term of 15 years.

After admitting murder and possession of a bladed article, Griffin was told he must serve 16 years in prison, with Douglas given a 15-year prison sentence.