Woman in wheelchair evades police blue light chase in Sheffield

A wheelchair user led police on a blue light chase on a road in Sheffield on Sunday, 26 January.

South Yorkshire Police said they received a call reporting shoplifting at Meadowhall shopping centre.

A spokesperson said: "It is understood that a 33-year-old woman stole a high value of goods and left the scene, travelling on a mobility scooter along Weedon Street."

Police said they followed the woman, who was reportedly driving erratically, due to concern for the woman’s safety and that of other road users.

The woman was detained, and stolen items were recovered. She admitted to stealing the items and will be dealt with by way of an out-of-court disposal.