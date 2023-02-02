‘Penguins’ protest outside Shell’s London headquarters after record profits announced

Environmental activists dressed up as penguins staged a demonstration outside Shell’s London headquarters.

They were protesting the oil and gas company’s new Penguins oil rig being set up in the North Sea this year.

This video shows the upbeat scene outside the office block as a breakdancer entertained the protesters.

The British multinational has announced record profits in its 115-year history.

Core profits rocketed up to $84.3b dollars (£68.1b) in 2022 amid soaring oil prices.

