Martin Lewis warns shoppers not to buy on Black Friday ‘just because it’s half price’

Martin Lewis has warned shoppers not to buy something on Black Friday “just because it’s half price”.

The MoneySavingExpert suggested buying more than you initially intended to means you are wasting 100 per cent of your money.

“If you were going to buy it anyway and it’s half price, great, you’ve saved 50 per cent,” Lewis said on his BBC podcast.

“If you weren’t going to buy it, but do it only because it’s half price, you’ve wasted 100 per cent.”

