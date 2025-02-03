Kay Burley accuses Richard Tice of 'talking rubbish' in heated clash

Kay Burley and Reform UK MP Richard Tice were embroiled in a heated clash live on Sky News on Monday, 3 February, as she accused the politician of “talking rubbish” over Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The US president claimed the measures are designed to stop the flow of drugs and immigrants from the country’s two closest neighbours, Canada and Mexico.

His move has caused panic in financial markets across the world.

"Let's focus on what's going on in Britain, not what's going on in Mexico and Canada," Mr Tice told Ms Burley.