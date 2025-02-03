Donald Trump threatens 'out of line' UK and EU with tariffs

Donald Trump described the UK as "way out of line" as he warned he would impose tariffs on the European Union “soon.”

The US president has already announced he will impose 25 per cent trade taxes on goods coming from America’s nearest neighbours and largest trade partners – Canada and Mexico – as well as a 10 per cent levy on Chinese goods.

His threats of an international trade war are set to overshadow Keir Starmer’s meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Monday.

Speaking about the UK, Trump said: "They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products, they take almost nothing and we take everything from them, millions of cars, tremendous of food and farm products.

"The UK is out of line, but I think that one can be worked out, but the European Union is an atrocity what they've done."