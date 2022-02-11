Sky News reporter Kate McCann was cut off during a live broadcast after being interrupted by a foul-mouthed man swearing down the camera.

As McCann began her broadcast, the individual can be heard shouting in the background, before he rushes into shot holding his middle fingers up.

"F*** the feds," the young man shouts, launching his sweary rant.

Gillian Joseph, who was presenting in the studio, was forced to cut off McCann's report and apologise for the offensive language that was broadcast.

