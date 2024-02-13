Mother claims slush drink caused four-year-old son to collapse and almost die

A mother claims her four-year-old son collapsed and almost died after drinking a slush drink.

Beth Green has revealed how her son Albie was rushed to hospital after downing a strawberry-flavored slush when out bowling with a friend.

“He started hallucinating, scratching himself, biting himself,” Ms Green said during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (13 February).

Albie became unresponsive and was rushed to Birmingham Children’s hospital, following the incident in October.

Ms Green claims doctors told her the episode was likely caused by glycerol intolerance after drinking the slush.