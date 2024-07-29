Friends joked “I’m going to die “just seconds before a speeding driver crashed a car into a parked taxi, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Leon Roberts, 25, drove at speeds of nearly 100mph on the Sheffield Parkway in February 2023, before ploughing into a taxi.

He then fled the scene leaving his injured friends fighting for their lives in his car that was about to go up in flames.

Rear-seat passenger Sharna Burgin died from her injuries in the crash.

Roberts, of Ballifield Close, Sheffield appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 July and was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years and three months.