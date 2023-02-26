Heavy snow hits Los Angeles

Heavy snow continued to pummel Los Angeles, California.

Large amounts of snowfall fell on highways and vehicles across the city.

The storms triggered the state’s first blizzard warning since 1989 with record snowfall forecast, with up to 8ft of snow forecasted to fall in the mountains outside of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service warned: “The West Coast will experience another round of winter storms on Sunday that will bring heavy snow to the Cascades and Coastal Ranges with the greatest focus on the Sierra Nevada.”

