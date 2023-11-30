Snow falls in parts of UK as Met Office gives early verdict on white Christmas

An Arctic blast has brought snow to some parts of the UK.

Temperatures plunged to minus 7.2C in England as snow fell in Scotland, Northumberland, and Yorkshire.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will be slightly warmer on Christmas day, so the chances of snow on 25 December are low.

Temperatures are expected to plummet further this week across the UK.

Weather warnings for snow and ice will cover the north-east of England as well as parts of Scotland.