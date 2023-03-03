Moment missing hiker trapped under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

This is the moment a missing hiker buried under an avalanche managed to wave down a rescue helicopter from underneath the huge pile of snow.

Footage filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert shows the man waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on him.

The unnamed young man had been ski touring in Lidairdes, Switzerland, when an avalanche hit.

A rescue team spotted the man’s arm waving at them and hoisted him 30 meters up to safety.

