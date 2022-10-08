SNP depute leader says ‘Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair’

SNP depute leader Keith Brown has said "Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair" at the party’s annual conference while warning that a Labour government will continue the “denial of Scottish democracy”.

Mr Brown has also branded the Labour party as “the handmaidens of more Tory rule” as the party keeps on rising in the opinion polls.

SNP depute leader added: “If they get into power, they are soon turfed out by the Tories. It’s a pattern that has been repeated time after time after time.”

Delegates are meeting for the first time in person since before the pandemic in Aberdeen.

