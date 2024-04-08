Trump stares directly at solar eclipse without protective eyewear in resurfaced video

A viral clip of Donald Trump staring directly at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear has resurfaced ahead of Monday’s eclipse (8 April).

Back in August 2017, the then-president went viral when he ignored all solar safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes.

Mr Trump was joined by then-first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron on the Truman balcony at the White House to watch the rare phenomenon. The moment began doing the rounds on social media – and has resurfaced once again ahead of Monday’s phenomenon.

Monday’s eclipse will last for four minutes and 28 seconds, twice as long as the last solar eclipse in 2017.