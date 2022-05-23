Hot air balloon lands in Somerset car park after narrowly missing houses

Dramatic footage captures a hot air balloon landing with a “bump” in a Somerset car park after nearly hitting a number of houses during an “erratic” flight.

Locals watched on with bemusement and horror as the balloon was spotted flying “very low” before it touched down in the locked car park.

“I looked out from the balcony door to be confronted by the sheer size of the red balloon descending,” Nicki Witherden, who filmed the footage, explained.

“Amazingly no one was injured or hurt. Lots of people had seen it descending around Taunton.”

