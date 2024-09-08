Animals flee huge wildfire in Bolivia as national emergency declared

Animals fled raging forest fires in Bolivia as a national emergency was declared on Saturday, 7 September.

Environment minister Alan Lisperguer said 3.8 million hectares had been affected to date.

According to Inpe, Brazil's space research agency that monitors fires, Bolivia has seen the largest number of wildfires since 2010 with at least 3 million hectares (7.5 million acres) burned in 2024 alone.

It comes amid the peak fire season in South America, which usually spans throughout August and September.