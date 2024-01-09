South Korea’s parliament has endorsed landmark legislation banning the country’s dog meat industry on Tuesday, 9 January.

Public calls for the ban have risen thanks to animal rights campaigns, a decreasing demand, and worries about the country’s international image.

The National Assembly passed the bill by a 208-0 vote. President Yoon Suk Yeol supports the ban, so the steps to bring it into law are now a formality.

The ban will make the breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs and dog meat for human consumption illegal from 2027.

Campaigners for the Humane Society International gathered outside the National Assembly to celebrate the decision.

Some angry dog farmers say they plan to protest the decision by filing a constitutional appeal.