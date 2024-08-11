Family and mourners of Alice da Silva have gathered for the first of three funerals to come following the Southport stabbing tragedy.

Alice da Silva Aguiar's parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by 300 people at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 11 August. Among those in attendance were the paramedics, police officers, and firefighters who tried to save her life.

After the service, Alice's family released a photograph of the nine-year-old eagerly waiting to attend the Taylor Swift dance class on 29 July. Her mother Alexandra described Alice as their "perfect dream child' during a tribute to their daughter.