Demonstrators launched flares towards Downing Street and a statue of Winston Churchill on Wednesday evening (31 July) as they clashed with riot police on a second night of unrest.

A few hundred protesters joined the “Enough is Enough” march in Whitehall in the wake of the knife attack and subsequent riots in Southport.

Footage appeared to show a crowd of people, many holding England flags, surrounded by riot police.

A police helicopter was also spotted flying over Downing Street amid the unrest, as officers led some away in handcuffs.