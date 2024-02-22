Moment €2.5m worth of red wine spilled by suspect in Spanish warehouse

The moment €2.5m worth of top-quality wine was spilled at a warehouse in Spain was caught on video on Sunday, 18 February.

Footage shows a hooded person opening three tanks at the Bodegas Cepa 21 winery in Castrillo de Duero, with the drink gushing out of one of them.

One tank contained the winery’s top product, Horcajo - bottles of it cost €56 (£48).

Spanish Civil Guard police said they are investigating the incident.

Winery president Jose Moro described the act as “cruel and vile.”