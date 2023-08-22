Apocalyptic scenes in Tenerife as wildfire continues to rage on island

A wildfire described as the worst in Tenerife in decades continued to burn out of control on the Spanish Canary Island on Sunday (20 August), creating apocalyptic scenes.

Firefighters (Bomberos de Tenerife) said the fire has burned more than 11,612 hectares in five days.

However, authorities have said that the worst of the blaze seems to have passed in improved weather conditions.

The fire, which prompted the evacuation of more than 12,000 people, was started deliberately according to police.

No injuries or burned homes have been reported.