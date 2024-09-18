Spain wildfire threatens villages as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Firefighters battled a raging wildfire in Spain’s Leon province on Tuesday 17 September.

In footage shared by ATBRIF, the Spanish forest firefighters, the blaze is seen from above on Tuesday morning, with smoke rising into the sky from the burning trees.

The fire threatened the villages of Tremor de Abajo and Almagarinos, according to local media, after it started on Monday.

Leon province is located in northwestern Spain.

In a statement, the Spanish ministry of defence said 102 firefighters were battling the blaze on Tuesday.