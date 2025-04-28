Shocking moment speedboat goes airborne and crashes during record attempt

A speedbot flipped, spinning in the air while attempting to set a speed record on Lake Havasu in Arizona on Saturday (26 April).

The incident occurred at an annual competition that helps raise money for charitable organisations.

"When they went over, the radar picked them up at 200.1 mph," Speedboat Magazine's Ray Lee told Fox 10.

"After several tense moments, both driver and throttleman emerged from the closed canopied cockpit, uninjured but are being taken to the hospital for further examination," Speedboat Magazine said.