A banned driver speeds at over 100mph minutes before killing two women as they returned home from a wedding.

Liam Slade, 33, has now been jailed for more than 19 years for causing the deaths of Suad Ahmed, 68, and Saado Hussein, 58, on 17 July.

He was driving a VW Passat along the M4 near Bristol when he crashed into a Peugeot 207 Ms Ahmed and Ms Hussein were in.

Mobile phone footage, taken just four minutes before the crash, shows him speeding along the motorway at more than 30mph above the speed limit.