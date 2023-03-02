Firefighters board Spirit Airlines plane after battery pack fire

Firefighters were seen boarding a Spirit Airlines plane to examine an overhead compartment after a battery pack caught fire and caused the aircraft to be grounded.

The flight on Wednesday (1 March), meant to take passengers from Dallas, Texas to Orlando, Florida, was diverted instead to Jacksonville.

According to AP, several people from the flight were taken to the hospital after feeling ill.

Footage shows a number of Jacksonville firefighters working in the aisle of the plane, as passengers watch on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.