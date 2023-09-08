Suspect hides in tree in attempt to evade police

Newly released footage shows a suspect hiding behind a tree as he attempts to evade arrest after fleeing a violent assault and robbery in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Arial footage captured shows the moment the man was arrested after he attempted to sexually assault a woman during a robbery.

The victim was treated on the scene with minor injuries.

Gordon Majmeto, 27, is seen crouching behind a tree as police search for him before he emerges and is apprehended by authorities.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward who may recognise Majmeto in connection with previous crimes.