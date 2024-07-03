Keir Starmer has revealed he’s unphased by Boris Johnson joining Rishi Sunak for the final leg of his campaign trail before the election, noting that the former prime minister is the “architect of chaos and division”.

The Labour leader was making his final rounds in Wales this morning (3 July) as he attempted to win over last-minute voters, when he was asked on whether he was concerned by Johnson’s last-minute comeback.

“I’ve been arguing that the last 14 years have been about chaos and division, and last night they wheeled out the architect of chaos and division”, he said.