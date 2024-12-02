Prime minister Keir Starmer switches on Christmas lights outside 10 Downing Street

Prime minister Keir Starmer appeared outside his 10 Downing Street residence on Monday evening to illuminate the Christmas lights.

Sir Keir took a moment before the countdown to thank NHS workers, military personnel and members of the police.

Some public sector workers and family members of frontline workers were in attendence to meet Mr Starmer and his wife Victoria.

This year’s tree was grown by a family run business based on the Welsh border who won the annual Christmas Tree Grower of the Year award.