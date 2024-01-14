Keir Starmer and David Cameron shared a cheeky exchange during an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg's BBC programme this morning (14 January), when the foreign secretary advised the Labour leader to 'get a plan'.

It came as Kuenssberg quizzed Cameron, who has been leader of the opposition in the past, if he had any tips for Starmer.

"We've got a plan", Starmer hit back at the advice.

The pair were interviewed separately about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the UK's military action on the Houthis.