‘Britain belongs on world stage’ says Starmer at end of first summit as PM

Sir Keir Starmer declared the UK was back playing a leading role on the world stage at the conclusion of his first international summit as prime minister.

He said his government would “reset” the UK’s relationship with Europe, return to leadership on climate change and “engage more deeply” with developing countries in the southern hemisphere.

Sir Keir’s comments came at the conclusion of Nato’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington DC, where the prime minister said the allies had united behind Ukraine and the idea that a Russian victory is “unthinkable”.