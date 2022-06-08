Keir Starmer said that he could not tell whether Boris Johnson was greeted with boos or cheers as he entered the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June), after surviving a confidence vote earlier in the week.

The Labour leader made a reference to the reception the prime minister received as he arrived at the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s platinum jubilee last Friday.

Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.