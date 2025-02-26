Watch: UK foreign secretary suggests Trump has influence on UK’s Chagos deal

Donald Trump may have a say over the UK's deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, David Lammy admitted on Wednesday, 26 February.

Speaking to Robert Peston, the UK foreign secretary confirmed that if the US president isn't happy with the deal then it "will not go forward."

"We have a shared military and intelligence interest with the United States... they've got to be happy with the deal or there is no deal," Mr Lammy added.

The UK is in talks to hand control of the archipelago back to Mauritius as part of a deal rumoured to be worth £9bn.