Watch live as spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price holds a briefing following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

Blinken met with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department in Washington and told Shoukry how he admired Egypt’s diplomatic relations with Israel.

Shoukry highlighted the special relations between the two countries on “all levels.”Shoukry is also scheduled to meet with other US government officials while on his visit.

