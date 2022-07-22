Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Donald Trump’s former adviser was found guilty on two counts and now faces a fine and a prison sentence for each of the charges.

The first count is for failing to appear for a deposition in October 2021 and the second for refusing to provide materials by the committee deadline.

“I stand with Trump and the constitution,” Bannon said of the verdict, before his lawyer suggested it was a “bulletproof appeal”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.