Police ram stolen Amazon van in dramatic chase with suspect

A dramatic high-speed chase on a Florida highway was caught on a police dashcam in early December.

Footage shows a member of Florida Highway Patrol repeatedly ramming into a stolen Amazon van.

The officer smashes into the back side of the van, at one point causing it to spin completely around across at least two lanes of oncoming traffic.

The two vehicles continued to hit and overtake the other until the van managed to speed away.

Police said the driver, Jose Carlo Blanquicett, 23, eventually abandoned the vehicle and started running before he was caught and arrested by officers.