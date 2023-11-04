Devastating aftermath of Storm Ciaran in Jersey captured by drone

The devastation left by Storm Ciaran in Jersey has been captured on a drone camera, after 104mph winds battered the island.

Trees could be seen scattered on the ground, while rooves had been blown from houses and community centres.

Many residents admitted they’d ‘never seen weather like it’, while 40 others have been displaced completely due to damage on their homes.

Schools in Jersey are aiming to reopen in time for Monday, and commercial flights began operating again from Friday afternoon (3 November).