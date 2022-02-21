Alarming footage shows a river flooded in Manchester as heavy rain hits the city amid Storm Franklin.

Rivers have burst their banks, stranded residents have been rescued by boat, and a railway station has been left looking like a Venetian canal.

Northern Ireland has been badly affected, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had to flee their homes.

Following winds of more than 75mph, National Rail advised people to check routes before setting off, and several train operators have warned against travelling.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here