Storm Isha uproots and flips trampoline across garden
A trampoline was uprooted and flipped across a garden by Storm Isha in Hamilton, Scotland.
The footage, taken from the Nest security camera of Chris Newlands on Monday, 22 January, shows the power of the storm’s heavy winds as it rips the trampoline from the ground.
It flies across the garden and lands upside down as gusts continue to batter it.
Winds of over 100mph were recorded in Scotland as forecasters warned of a danger to life amid flying debris and large waves battering coastal areas.
At least five people have reportedly died in the UK and Ireland as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption, interfering with travel and leaving thousands without power.
