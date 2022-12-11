Strep A: Asda chair says antibiotics supply in pharmacies 'thinner' than he'd prefer

Asda chairman Stuart Rose says the supply of antibiotics in their pharmacies to treat Step A is “thinner” than he’d prefer.

Speaking with Laura Kuenssberg, he said that while they’re “coping,” there is a shortage.

In response to Kuenssberg’s question about their stock levels, he said: “I think the answer would be that we’re thinner than we’d like.”

Continuing, he said: “We need to make sure that people are reassured that those stocks are available, but we’ll get through it.”

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks.

