British and Irish citizens remain stranded in Sudan days after intense fighting broke out between the country’s military and paramilitary forces.

While some have fled to nearby Djibouti, thousands of people from both countries are still waiting to be rescued.

“There’s Brits trapped in Khartoum. They must be asking themselves, ‘Why have we been left?’,” British citizen Jonathan Waterhouse, who has been evacuated, said of the UK government’s response.

Around 100 Irish people are also stranded, with Irish deputy prime minister Micheal Martin insisting “every effort” is being made to help them evacuate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.