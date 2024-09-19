Business minister Jonathon Reynolds defended his party after it was revealed Sue Gray earns more than the Prime Minister.

The Labour Party was branded “embarrassing” and of showing “stunning arrogance”, as Mr Reynolds was grilled about Ms Gray’s salary during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News today (19 September).

“Explain to me the stunning arrogance of a member of staff who thinks they should earn more than the boss,” Ms Burley said.

Mr Reynolds said: “This is clearly an important job.”

Ms Burley challenged the minister again, asking why Ms Gray reportedly earns £170,000 a year, compared to Keir Starmer’s £100,000.