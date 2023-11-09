Home Secretary Suella Braverman has lost the support of the Conservative Party following her Met Police bias comment, Shadow MP Chris Bryant has claimed.

Ms. Braverman accused the Metropolitan Police of “playing favourites” by allowing a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day to go ahead.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Bryant said: “The fact that only two Conservative MPs have shown up today to defend the Home Secretary shows she has already lost the support of the house.”

He added: “There is no place for hate on our streets and in the Home Office as well. she is the one inciting hatred in this country.”