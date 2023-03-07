What we know about Suella Braverman’s small boats bill

Suella Braverman has introduced a new Illegal Migration Bill which is aimed at stopping small boats crossing the English Channel to get to the UK.

Those who arrive in Britain by this method, or any other unauthorised means, will not be able to claim asylum in the country.

They would also not be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

The bill is intended to fulfil Rishi Sunak’s pledge of “stopping the boats”, one of his five priorities.

