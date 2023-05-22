Suella Braverman has maintained she is "confident that nothing untoward happened" over her handling of a speeding offence.

It is alleged that the Home Secretary asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her rather than take penalty points on her driving licence.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Rishi Sunak has spoken to his ethics adviser regarding the allegations, but it is understood no formal inquiry has yet been launched into whether Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code.

