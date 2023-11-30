Security minister defends Sunak and Cameron taking private jet to Cop28

Rishi Sunak’s security minister defends the prime minister taking a private jet to the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

Mr Sunak, King Charles, and foreign secretary David Cameron have all taken separate jets to the conference, prompting fresh outrage from climate campaigners.

UK security minister Tom Tugendhat was quizzed on the decision by Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway on Thursday morning (30 November).

Mr Tugendhat said: “There are many reasons why travel might be separate and it would be unusual, to put it politely, for senior members of government to travel on the same aircraft.”