Israel has “every right to defend itself,” Rishi Sunak said on Monday, 16 October, ahead of an expected ground invasion in Palestine aimed at destroying Hamas.

During a visit to a Jewish school in north London, the prime minister said he had raised the need to minimise any impact on civilians with Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If something like this happened here, it’s what people would expect from this government,” Mr Sunak added.

His comments came as Israel was widely expected to launch a ground offensive in order to kill Hamas leaders and recover captives following the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis in an attack on 7 October.