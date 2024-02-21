Sunak pledges justice for victims of infected blood scandal

Rishi Sunak has pledged justice for victims of the UK’s infected blood scandal.

Thousands of patients who were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s are expected to receive compensation ahead of the next general election.

Mr Sunak was quizzed on the “deeply awful” scandal by Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 21 February.

“I recognise that thousands have suffered for decades,” he said.

“We will do what we need to make it right.”