Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them MPs’

Rishi Sunak took aim at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claiming the Conservative party “expels anti-semites, while he makes them Labour candidates” in a heated Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (28 February).

The prime minister appeared to be referring to the Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali, following his comments on the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Mr Ali told a meeting of activists that Israel deliberately allowed the 7 October attacks by Hamas to take place in order to give it the “green light” to invade Gaza.

Addressing Sir Keir, Mr Sunak said: “The truth is, his party is so mired in hate that despite three ex-Labour candidates standing, [Starmer] can’t back a single one of them.”