Rishi Sunak faced backlash for making a transgender “joke” during Prime Minister’s Questions today (7 February), as Brianna Ghey’s mother watched on in the gallery.

The prime minister joked that Sir Keir Starmer had changed his position on “defining a woman” following the Labour leader’s tribute to the murdered schoolgirl and her mother, Esther Ghey.

Accusing Mr Starmer of “breaking every single promise he was elected on”, the Prime Minister said: “I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman, although in fairness that was only 99 percent of a u-turn.”

Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.

“Parading as a man of integrity when he’s got absolutely no responsibility.”